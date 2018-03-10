ST. ANN, Mo. — A pit bull is back at home with his family after animal control took him into its custody 11 days ago. According to St. Ann Police, this wasn't the dog's first run-in with the city. But the dog's family told 5 On Your Side that, up until now, they had no idea why their dog was taken from them in the first place.

Alexis Ohanian said she and her 3-year-old son walked to the St. Ann Parade. When they returned home, both their 5-year-old pitbull, Onna, and their foster puppy were not in the backyard, where they had left them.

St. Ann Police said that Onna's tether was too long and that she was able to jump into other people's yards. Animal Control stopped by the house after complaints from neighbors. One officer said when he stepped into the yard, Onna was aggressive and bit him. Onna's family told 5 On Your Side that, at the time, she was not clued into these details.

"I would like to know why they went onto my property, into my fenced-in yard, and took my fenced-in animals," Alexis Ohanian said.

Police sent 5 On Your Side records of two other incidents in which Onna got loose and ended up in a neighbor's yard or house. The reports indicate that Onna attacked her neighbor's dog, but that there were no injuries or puncture wounds.

Onna was quarantined for 11 days. That is the rule in these cases. Late Wednesday afternoon, St. Ann Police announced it was releasing Onna to her family.

Onna has technically been labeled a "dangerous dog." So, in order to dispute that, her family will need to appear before an Animal Control Board meeting in the near future.

