ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The family of a boy cut from the Ladue soccer team dropped their lawsuit Wednesday, but the story is not over.

It all started when a boy was cut from the soccer team this summer. According to the lawsuit, the boy was one of eight juniors who didn't make any of the school's three boys' soccer teams this season. After a discussion between the boy's stepfather and the coach, the family believed their son was being discriminated because of his age and filed a lawsuit hoping to get him on a team.

They also requested a restraining order from a federal judge that would put him on the team while the lawsuit and investigation were ongoing. Earlier this month, the judge said he would not issue that restraining order.

On Wednesday, the family dropped the lawsuit, saying they are going to focus on the civil rights investigation. That investigation was passed from the Office of Civil Rights to federal mediators this week. The mediators will work with both sides to resolve the issue.

