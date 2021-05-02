Family escapes massive apartment fire in Metro East, some believe it was arson

"It was a scary moment it was really scary," said Geneva Phillips. "Everything got burned up, everything. We have nothing."



There's nothing left of the place Geneva Philips called home. Phillips had just moved into the Brooklyn apartment building when a fast moving fire ripped through it.



"Last weekend was the first day that we moved in there. And all of a sudden and now we back at part part," said Justine Davis, her cousin. "Heard the alarm, I jumped up and I ran and kicked the door in got my kids, kicked their door in and when we got it the fire was already spreading."



Firefighters responded to the fire early Thursday morning.



"I got a call this morning around 6:30 that the building was in flames," said Elmer Gardner, the building's owner.



The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.



Gardner, a firefighter who lives nearby and former residents all say what happened at the building is suspicious.



"At this point in time, I'm distraught. The wife and I have lost everything," said Gardner.



"I felt like they put me and my cousin, all of my families life in danger," said Phillips.



Philips says if it wasn't for her cousin Justine she wouldn't have made it out safely.



"I'm glad that she was there because if she wasn't me and my husband wouldn't be here," said Phillips.



They're hoping investigators reveal what truly happened, so they can move on from this nightmare.



"We're out on the streets right now. We're homeless, we have nowhere to go," said Phillips.