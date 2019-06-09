ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said an officer-involved shooting left a 28-year-old dead in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police told 5 On Your Side they were doing a pedestrian check when they approached a parked vehicle that looked suspicious.

When officers saw a man inside the car, they believed he was in possession of marijuana. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the man refused to cooperate.

Police say they attempted to tase him but were unsuccessful. That is when the suspect reached for a gun. Police fired, hitting 28-year-old Cortez Shepherd in the chest.

Shepherd was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shepherd's family said they don't believe he would pull a gun on an officer, even though that's what police said happened.

St. Louis police won't have any video of the shooting because they don't have body cameras. However, Mayor Lyda Krewson said that process is moving along.

Until September 23, there is a Request For Qualifications process, which would lead to another round of proposals.

The goal is for the city to have a five-year contract with a company.

"Body cameras are good for the police officers and they're good for the public to help people have confidence in what happened in a situation," said the mayor.

Krewson cautioned it only shows one view but at the same time, it's a tool to give a view to police interactions with the public.

