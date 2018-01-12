ST. LOUIS - Christmas is a time for joy, but some parents of kids with cancer will be spending their time at the hospital.

There's one family trying to make a difference for those kids and their parents spending the holidays in the hospital and away from home.

After losing a brother, uncle and friend to cancer, the Dyall's knew they wanted to help others in the same situation.

They've helped raise over 50 thousand dollars for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, and now they're giving back even more.

Young Owen came up with the idea to give toys to kids in the hospital who are suffering from cancer like his late uncle.

Now the family is also collecting gift cards to give to the parents and families of children fighting cancer as well.

You can help their cause by visiting their Facebook page.

