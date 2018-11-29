CREVE COEUR - Fighting cancer is hard, but Lizzie Edwards isn't fighting alone.

The 16-year-old St. Joseph's Academy student had the first chemotherapy session of her fight against Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma on Wednesday, and got some extra inspiration on her way in.

Lizzie's aunt and cousins lined Ballas Road from her house to Mercy Hospital with signs of encouragement as a surprise on her way to treatment.

"I didn't know,because when we started off there were some in my front yard," Lizzie said. "Then we kept

driving and there were more and more which was really nice."

