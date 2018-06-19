ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The first heat-related death in St. Louis County has been confirmed.

According to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 70-year-old woman died in her home in the Affton area.

The woman reported her air conditioner not working and called someone to come repair it. The person was not able to come until the next day. A family member found her dead.



She died on June 14.



If a person is unable to keep his or her residence cool and needs to find a cooling center, that person is urged to call the United Way of Greater Saint Louis by dialing 211 from his or her home landline phone, or by dialing 1-800-427-4626 from any other type of phone.

Click here for a list of cooling centers.

