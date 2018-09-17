WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Her smile and her personality.

That’s how family members and neighbors are remembering the toddler who was struck and killed by an ice cream truck in front of her house on Sunday.

“I know they don't understand why it happened or anything. It's just a horrible thing,” said neighbor Larry Miltenberger.

On Sunday, Felicity Karam, 2, was outside her home with other kids and family members getting a cold treat from a Cool Times Ice Cream Truck.

According to Wentzville Police, the toddler crossed in front of the truck as the driver began to move forward, striking her.

“It's heartbreaking. I have a 3-year-old. I can't imagine something happening to him,” said neighbor Roxie Hayes.

Hayes said her son played with Karam and her four sisters.

She said, “I know the child is in a better place now, but just as a parent it’s still so sad.”

According to witnesses, a good Samaritan performed CPR on Karam before paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Miltenberger said, “I think about these ice cream trucks and kids running around willy nilly. It's just such a scary thing. These kids just get excited to get to that truck.”

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, it does not appear the driver of the truck will face any charges.

Meantime, a GoFundMe page sent up by Karam’s aunt has raised nearly $30,000 in less than 24 hours.

People have also posted their condolences and support for the family during this difficult time.

“I pray for that family, that they get some peace out of this,” said Miltenberger.

The owner of Cool Times Ice Cream said in a statement that the driver has been with them for seven or eight seasons. He said the family-run business has never had an accident like this before and that their heart goes out to Karam’s loved ones.

Karam is survived by her parents, siblings and a large extended family.

