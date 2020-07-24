Family mourns loss of 21-year-old who was shot to death while shopping at Saint Louis Galleria

"I pray you don't have to know how it feels to lose a child. It's devastating especially how we lost our loved one," said the Reverend Charles Carbon.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Just three years ago, Jaquan Steed graduated from Hazelwood Central High School.

His family says for the last two years Steed enjoyed working in the dietary department at Saint Louis University Hospital.

"He was an outstanding child.. He was the youngest of seven. He was a kid at heart...innocent, had high expectations," said Reverend Charles Carbon about his nephew.

But, now Pastor Carbon and his family cannot believe what they're experiencing.

"I'm standing next to my niece, a mother who just lost her child," said Reverend Carbon.

During an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side Thursday, Carbon stood by Jaquan Steed's hurting mom.

She couldn't bear to talk to us about the sudden and tragic loss of her son.

"It takes strength just to stand her and be able to converse with you. I pray that you don't ever have to experience what it feels like to lose a child," added Pastor Carbon.

St. Louis County police said on Wednesday afternoon, Jaquan Steed and his friends were inside the Saint Louis Galleria mall when someone in their group got into an argument with another group.

Bullets suddenly flew in the crowded mall.

Jaquan, shot in his head, died instantly.

His friend suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Relatives told 5 On Your Side Steed liked going to the mall and on Wednesday he went there with his friends to buy some shoes.

No one can believe he lost his life there.

"It's devastating in so many ways especially in the manner in which we lost our loved one," said Steed's uncle.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Jaron Lemmitt was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

"I just believe you can never kill innocence and that's what my nephew was to us. There's comfort for us knowing the person who is at fault was apprehended," said Pastor Carbon.

Now, Pastor Carbon prays the violence in St. Louis ends and the criminals hear his passionate plea.