Family mourns the loss of 22-year-old gas station employee killed

22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed was shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning while working at the BP gas station off Hampton Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for three people wanted in the death of a 22-year-old gas station employee.

Iyaz Ahmed has been an employee at the BP gas station off Hampton Avenue for years. He was working overnight on Tuesday when he was shot and killed.

Now, many like Rahana Begeon, are mourning the loss of Ahmed whose life was taken too soon.

“He was so beautiful and so helpful, such a good heart, so it’s hard for me,” Begeon said.

Ahmed was Begeon’s chosen son.

“He was so kind, so kind when I needed help,” she said.

Biologically Ahmed was Begeon’s nephew, but she officially adopted him when he moved to the United States from Bangladesh. Her sister is Ahmed’s real mom, who still lives in Bangladesh.

“He had such big hopes, big dreams. He wanted to study here,” she said.

The 22-year-old was living out those dreams.

According to Begeon, Ahmed was studying computer science at a community college while working nights as a gas station clerk.

“The owner of the gas station liked him. He never called in, he's a very good boy. Always on time, if somebody is sick he is there,” she said.

At that same job that he loved though is where Ahmed’s life was taken from him.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, police were called to the BP gas station on Hampton Avenue, where they found Ahmed shot in the head.

Begeon said he saw the suspects trying to break into his car, so he went outside and that’s when shots were fired.

“It’s so hard for us and myself. Why did he get out, he's smart. He knows everything,” she said.

Police said Ahmed was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A police source tells 5 On Your Side the suspects' stolen car was found three hours after the shooting happened, still running, about five miles down the road on Mississippi Avenue. The stolen car is a Grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Now, all Begeon has is pictures and memories to look back on of her chosen son, as she imagines what his life could've been.

“He'd be a good husband and everything in the future, but his life is so short,” she said.