UNION, Mo. — A young man with a rare genetic disorder needs your help. He has outgrown his main form of transportation and spends a lot of time in the car going to and from doctors appointments.

Jasper Comer is almost 5 years old. Last year, he was diagnosed with Lesch Nyhan Syndrome, a terminal genetic disease.

"He can't sit, walk or crawl," explained Jasper's mom, Mary Comer. Jasper's syndrome also leads him to self-harm.

"At home, he has to be surrounded by plenty of cushions, because he will try to hurt himself no matter what you do," said Comer.

The family commutes a long 50 miles to and from Cardinal Glennon Hospital, in St. Louis, for Jasper's treatment. At this point, he has outgrown his car seat.

"It's a long time for any child to be in a car seat that don't fit them," Mary said.

So, the Comers are in the market for a new wheelchair-accessible lift van that can go the distance. But, vans run anywhere from $39,000 all the way up to $100,000.

"Right now, only one of us can work because he requires 24/7 care," explained Comer, who is working full-time while her husband takes care of Jasper at home.

Pasta House in Union is taking the lead to raise some of the money. It is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Sept. 26. It will donate 10% of the proceeds to Jasper and his family. The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 101 East Independence, in Union.

