FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — It has been 40 years and the case has gone cold. You might remember the story from back in the 1970s. A Herculaneum mother of 10 disappeared after a night out, never to be seen again.

Geneva Adam's children told 5 On Your Side that their mother wanted to go dancing at a popular Festus hangout, the Artesian.

Last year, new information emerged. Investigators found records of an unidentified body matching Adams' description. According to the St. Clair County Medical Examiner, the unidentified woman was buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

In December 2018, crews began exhumation of the body, hoping that they would find Adams' remains. But their efforts came up short. They did not find anything in that particular plot.

"Once again, our family got our hopes up and we've been disappointed," said Adams' son, Steve Crump, who was visiting the cemetery for the first time Wednesday.

The Herculaneum Police Chief said that right now he's at a standstill. He realizes Adams is not buried in the initial plot but said she could be buried somewhere else in the cemetery.

Over the years, Crump said he held out hope for answers leading him to his mother.

"I finished high school and college and just kept thinking maybe next week we'll hear something," said Crump.

Crump also started a fundraiser to help police continue their investigation.