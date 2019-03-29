MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A family of four was taken to the hospital after a fire erupted at their home early Friday morning.

Firefighters with the Rosewood Heights Fire Department were called to a house in the 400 block of California Avenue just after midnight.

When they arrived, they saw a lot of smoke coming from the house. A man was standing in the yard and told firefighters that his son was inside the home and he couldn’t find him.

Crews were able to enter the home through the back of the house and found the 10-year-old boy in the basement. The boy has autism.

He was rushed to a St. Louis hospital suffering from second and third-degree burns. He is in critical condition.

The father suffered second degree burns to his arms, chest and face. He was taken to an Illinois hospital and officials said he is not doing well.

The mother and their other son, an 8-year-old boy, were also taken to the hospital. Fire officials said they are both OK and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews don’t know what caused the fire, but they do know it started in the basement of the home where it sustained significant damage.