ST. LOUIS — A speeding driver slammed into a young woman's car on her way to work. Instead of checking to see how she was doing, the driver opened up his door and took off running. The woman was left unconscious and injured.

It happened at the intersection of Kingshighway and Lindell Boulevards, only about 100-feet away from where Shannon Behrens works as the concierge and security at Citizen Place Apartments. The other driver was driving a rented 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

"I just woke up to the firefighters and EMT's and ambulances trying to get me out of the car," remembered Behrens of the accident.

Behrens now has close to 20 stitches in her face and is recovering from surgery to repair a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket.

"I just can't believe that any human would do something like that and not care if the person is alive or dead," she told 5 On Your Side.

Behrens is on bed rest for the next few weeks. She will not be able to return to work for at least a month. So, in the meantime, her family in San Diego set up a GoFundMe Account to help with her medical expenses.

As always if you have any information into this case, you are asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers.

