ROXANA, Ill. – A family is safe and accounted for after a fire at a home in Roxana early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, a fire started in the garage of the home around 4:30 a.m. and quickly spread to the rest of the house and into the attic.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

