BALLWIN, Mo. — Body slammed in school.

That's what a Ballwin family says happened to their eighth grade son this week, leaving him with a serious concussion.



For months, Jesse Dawkins says he's been concerned about the hand his son is being dealt at Southwest Middle school.



It was last fall when the eighth grader, who we will not identify for security reasons, showed him a series of violent, threatening text messages



"The bully threatened to beat him to a bloody pulp and let him bleed out

I couldn't believe the language that was used," Dawkins said.



Despite intervention by school administrators, Dawkins said the bullying continued until it finally turned physical this week.



"The bully came up from behind, suplexed my son chest height, slammed him into the ground. He's had x-ray's, he can't walk straight right now. He has a note to be out of school because of a severe concussion," Dawkins said.



Dawkins says the incident was caught on school security camera, but despite that, he says his sons bully hasn't faced enough discipline.



"They say there's a zero tolerance but the school districts do absolutely nothing. He's not safe as long as this kids there," he said.



A spokeswoman for parkway school district issued this statement:



"While we can't discuss details involving an individual student, we can confirm that the student involved has received consequences according to our policy and a safety plan has been initiated," the spokeswoman said "This is the first incident at school involving these two students that has been reported to school officials. Parkway takes fighting at school very seriously and it will not be tolerated."



but Dawkins has his doubts, pointing to social media posts allegedly made by the bully after the fight about how Dawkin's son snitched on him, and that he would be back in school soon.



"All he got was in school suspension. Great job school district!" he said.



A spokeswoman for the district tells us the facts surrounding this case don't rise to the level necessary for an expulsion. The family says they're now hoping to get charges filed against the boy they say has been bullying their son.