One week before his favorite holiday, Janae Morrison and Shonekka Hart say instead of seeing their dad in his Easter best, they're in mourning.

"This was his time to put on a tie, put on a button up slack, he always had a nice hat always had creases," Morrison said.

"My sister called me and was like, 'Daddy got shot,' and I'm like 'Daddy got shot?'" Morrison said.

Their father Robert Lee Morrison was shot to death April 7 in his Ferguson home.

And until media outlets reached out, the two say Ferguson police kept quiet about his murder.

"Why not speak on him, he was a person, he had eight children, he had grandchildren, he had sisters and brothers."

According to charging documents, Morrison and his wife were in a domestic dispute. The wife's son confronted Morrison about it and Morrison punched the son.

that's when the son pulled a gun and shot Morrison to death.

"He helped raise the person that killed him and I wanna know what happened, I wanna know, why did you have to shoot him?" Morrison said.

The two think what the police are saying is not how the shooting really happened, and by officers keeping it quiet, they're no longer investigating.

"If you want to get justice, get justice, don't just pursue this one because this is what people are talking about right now and because this is so hush-hush we're gonna work as slow as we can to get it solved. No, get it done," she said.

"We did everything in our power to do what we needed to do," said Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Ferguson Police department for answers. They said the only reason Morrison's murder was not revealed was that there was no threat to the public.

"It's a tragic incident but in no way, shape, form or fashion is anyone saying their father wasn't important," said Chief McCall.

Police charged his stepson, Rory Baker, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

They say during the course of the investigation, he admitted to killing Morrison. The chief says they did not disclose details about the murder out of respect for the family but wanted to emphasize, the investigation is not over until there's a conviction.