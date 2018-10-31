JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man with a history of mental illness was found naked on the side of the road. His family said police beat him. And that he's now fighting for his life at St. John Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

"Even though all this he's remained a great dad," said Diana Reed, who is speaking on behalf of the family.

She told 5 On Your Side Adam McCabe is a dad of two. But, for the last week, his kids haven't been able to see or hear from him.

"He's not very large, but he can fight with the largest of them," Reed said.

McCabe is on a ventilator at St. John Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur. His family said it is because he was mistreated by De Soto Police Officers.

"He had been brutally and severely beaten to the point that he was seizing and barely breathing," Reed explained.

On Saturday night, McCabe was standing along Highway 100 and De Soto Road, in De Soto, Missouri. De Soto Police sent out a statement saying they were initially called to a fight in progress. But, when they arrived on the scene, McCabe was yelling, screaming and clearly agitated. The police report goes on to say that they used pepper spray and a taser to try to subdue McCabe, and that at one point, McCabe charged at one of the officers. But that once he was taken into custody, McCabe continued to resist officers. The officers called an ambulance, but McCabe lost consciousness while waiting for help to arrive.

McCabe's family told 5 On Your Side that his behavior was a result of a mental illness he has been battling for the last four years.

"Being in a state of fright, anxiety, and paranoia also makes them defensive," Reed said.

Because of the nature of the incident, and McCabe's medical history, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office was asked to complete an independent investigation into the use of force by De Soto Police. De Soto Police said it is also doing its own internal review of the incident. The Jefferson County Sheriff told 5 On Your Side that his initial investigation has not found any signs that the officers used excessive force.

