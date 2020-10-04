O'FALLON, Mo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic ruined her original birthday plans, Emily Banta was surprised with a ‘drive-by’ 18th birthday party.



It wasn't quite how she thought she would spend her 18th birthday, but it was definitely special. There was a lot of screaming, waving, and singing -- all from a safe distance.



Dozens of vehicles drove past Banta's house Friday afternoon as she stood on her front porch blowing kisses.



Her mother hired a St. Louis company to come and decorate their front yard.



Although, the Fort Zumwalt North senior has been staying busy completing homework from home shes said, "It was nice to step outside to a parade full of familiar faces."

One vehicle even had its own personal protective gear. The passenger dropped off a gift on the curb and shouted, "You can open it in three days."

A vehicle had it's own personal protective gear during a drive-by birthday parade.

KSDK

Emily Banta turns 18

KSDK

