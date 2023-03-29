'There's no doubt what happened': St. Charles County family still waiting for justice after deadly crash

"We just feel like the case keeps getting pushed back. We are not getting the justice we need and it's been a year," said Regina Armstrong.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Not a day goes by that Roy Cottner doesn't think about his childhood sweetheart, Patsy.

The couple was longtime friends and married for three years.

"I met her at a teen town dance. It's hard to believe it's been a year since this all happened," said Cottner.

Last March, the Cottners were on Highway 61 at Route W and headed home to Moscow Mills, but Patricia never made it.

Her husband drove that day.

"There's no doubt what happened," recalled Roy.

Witnesses told police Joseph Faupel and Daniel Loeffler were engaged in a road rage incident when Loeffler's car hit the Cottners' Honda.

The couple's car left the highway, hit a telephone pole and flipped several times.

"I looked over and Patsy wasn't there. No one wanted to tell me what happened. Just seconds before it happened I saw the two guys driving erratically and I told my wife they're going to hit us," said Cottner.

Patricia, a 69-year-old wife, mom and grandmother, was thrown from her car and died at a hospital.

Her husband suffered cuts and bruises.

"Faupel, the older guy, lost control and, you know, hit us. Pushed us in the field and killed my wife," Roy Cottner said.

Prosecutors charged Faupel and Loeffler with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

One year later both men are free on bond and no trial date has been set.

"I was on the phone that day talking to my mom and her phone instantly flew out of her and in the air. I miss my mom so much," said Regina Armstrong.

Armstrong lives in California.

"We just feel like everything just keeps getting pushed back and pushed back. Today the two suspects were supposed to go to court, but someone from the Victims' Advocacy Team in the prosecutor's office told us a judge canceled the hearings. We wholeheartedly believe they deserve jail time. I also think they should have been charged with murder. They killed my mom," said Regina Armstrong.

In a statement sent to 5 On Your Side Leslie Knight, a Spokesperson for the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney said "we are prohibited from commenting on pending cases, other than to say that we anticipate this matter going to trial. However, more generally, while we understand that the criminal justice center oftentimes does not give victims and their families the sense of satisfaction and closure they surely need, we are nonetheless bound to pursue only those charges that the evidence supports."

Meantime, Patricia Cottner's son recently put a new memorial to his mom at the crash site.

The two bouquets and bright, yellow wooded cross are for their loved one, whom the family says they won't stop fighting for.

"I want a fair and just hearing," said Roy Cottner.

"I feel like we as the victims are not getting the justice that we deserve," added Regina Armstrong.