ST. LOUIS — Like a coach calling the shots, a St. Charles dad takes his sledding very seriously.

"The best part of sledding is there are no rules," said Keith Nikodem. "I was the youngest of six so a lot of us we would go out and we would go sledding for hours and hours and it was good family bonding time."

On Thursday, Keith took his family of four out for a bonding experience of their own.

"I looked outside and saw that it was snowing outside, and I said Molly we get to go sledding today," said his oldest daughter Mia Nikodem.

It's a trip he says he's been planning for some time now.

"Actually, the clothes that their wearing we bought just a couple of years ago when they were on sale because there wasn't much snow," Keith said.

His girls Mia, Molly and Megan tested their new outfits on the slopes at Blanchette Park.

"Growing up we used to go anywhere from a golf course right next to our house to Art Hill, but as far as I know around here, this is the best hill."

The Nikodems were joined by dozens of other people who were hanging on for the ride of their lives.

