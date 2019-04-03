CLAYTON, Mo. — What happened to John Michael Shy?

That's the question the family and friends of the 29-year-old Oakville man are trying to get answered.

On Monday evening, they're expected to gather outside the St. Louis County Justice Center for a candlelight vigil to raise awareness and to press for more information about his case.

According to county officials, Shy was booked into the jail on February 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. for violations of his probation stemming from a drug case.

On that same day around 9 a.m., he was transferred from the intake center to the infirmary for medical treatment and observation.

Shy was removed from the infirmary on February 19 and placed in general population, where he remained housed until February 23.

That day, at approximately 3:15 a.m., transportation officers from the county jail transported Shy to St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights.

Shy had been complaining of stomach pain and discomfort.

He was returned to the infirmary at the jail after being released from the hospital at 6:30 a.m.

But at approximately 9:55 a.m., a 911 call prompted Clayton Fire & EMS to respond to the jail.

According to call logs and dispatch reports obtained by 5 On Your Side through a public records request, first responders found Shy throwing up blood with blood in his stool.

Advanced life support was performed on scene and Shy was taken back to St. Mary's.

But less than three hours later, county transportation officials brought Shy back to the infirmary at the jail around 12:30 p.m.

From there, a spokesman for the county says Shy remained under routine medical observation and wasn't ignored by jail staff.

Fast forward to approximately 9:38 p.m.

That's when Clayton Fire & EMS responded again to Shy's cell. According to dispatch notes, CPR was in progress upon their arrival.

But those life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Shy passed away and his body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner.

Officials from that office say an autopsy has been completed, but a report hasn't been made available yet detailing a cause or manner of death.

Those who knew Shy tell 5 On Your Side they have questions about the quality of care he received at the jail and at St. Mary's.

The hospital, citing privacy regulations, declined to discuss specifics about the case, but offered this statement from President Travis Capers:

"Although we are bound by federal patient privacy laws and can’t share specifics, St. Mary’s is absolutely committed to providing every person we serve with high-quality, compassionate care. It is what has driven our heritage of healing and outreach to all for nearly a century. The family is in our thoughts and prayers."

Julia Childrey, the acting director of the county's department of justice services, also released the following statement:

"Mr. Shy was suffering from multiple medical problems and was in a great deal of discomfort on Saturday. Justice Center personnel had him transported to a hospital twice that day. Upon release by the hospital and his return to the Justice Center, he received high-quality medical treatment while in our care. Nonetheless, he passed away as a result of his medical problems. We take all medical outcomes seriously and are in the process of completing a full internal investigation into this incident. We express our condolences to Mr. Shy’s loved ones."