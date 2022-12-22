Fans don't let cold, snowy weather keep them from Braggin' Rights Rivalry Game

Mizzou beat the Fighting Illini 93 to 71.

ST. LOUIS — The cold and the snow did not keep these die-hard University of Missouri and University of Illinois fans away from Enterprise Center Thursday night.

Many fans showed up hours early for the Braggin’ Rights game.

Illini fan Anthony Martin said they took it slow.

“Got here safe. Yeah, we left early this morning so we could get here before the weather hits. It took two and a half hours or something like that. We came from Champaign, Illinois,” Martin said.

Mizzou fans Mike Crossno and his son said they have been looking forward to this game.

Just take it nice and slow, he said. No problems at all.

“We would’ve been here no matter what,” Crossno said.

Even the cold temperatures didn’t keep the rivalry excitement down.

“I’m so excited because I am a sophomore, and I am an Orange Crush Captain...so I’m at every single home game...front row every single game. I’ve loved Illinois my entire life. I live in Kansas now, but I grew up in Champaign...so I had to be here...especially this rivalry game. It’s so exciting,” Illini fan Ava Rund said.

Martin said it’s a family tradition to go to the game every year.

“We come with our dads and it’s a lot of fun,” Martin said.

Many fans are staying overnight downtown after the game before heading to their holiday plans.

Mizzou beat the Fighting Illini 93 to 71.

They have been playing in the Braggin’ Rights rivalry game annually since 1983.