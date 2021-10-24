Fans follow new COVID-19 requirements at Blues home opener

Everyone ages 12 and up have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to enter Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fans headed to Enterprise Center for the Blues home opener against the Los Angeles Kings.

"Really excited to be back. It's going to be interesting sitting next to someone right next to me in the seats so I have season tickets so I'm used to doing that so it's kind of a nice change of pace,"

This time, everyone age 12 and older had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to enter Enterprise Center.

The new requirements of vaccine proof or negative test also apply to people attending events at the Stifel Theater. Ryan and Teresa Czerniewski did the free, on-site testing there.

"It was a quicker process than I thought it was going to be. I'm vaccinated so I didn't have to do it, but he had to go do it," Teresa Czerniewski said.

Ryan Czerniewski says, "I had to go through it, I didn't have a card yet, but they did a great job out there, so I applaud them for what they're doing."

Hannah Berg says the staff handled the check-in process well.

"We got here kind of early so the lines were fairly small whenever we got here. Very painless. We just showed our vaccine card and our ID and we walked right in and did the metal detectors and that was it," Berg said.

The Blues expected a sold-out crowd with the home opener.

Even with the new protocols in place, masks are still required inside per the City's mandate.

Video inside the arena shows many fans in their seats without masks on.

Still, Patrick Farrar says the new requirements make him feel safe inside.

"I'll be excited sitting next to people I know that are vaccinated and I don't have to feel afraid and I can watch the game and have fun," Farrar said.