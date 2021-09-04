Opening Day crowd brings business to Ballpark Village

With the project's Phase 2 now open, the space is likely very different than the last time some customers were here

ST. LOUIS — Businesses around Busch Stadium hope the home opener crowds in Cardinals red will bring their bottom line back into the black.

Hours before the opening pitch, fans were getting in position at Ballpark Village, filling tables and playing yard games.

With the project's Phase 2 now open, the space is likely very different than the last time some customers were here.

"A lot of these fans haven’t been down since 2019, and at that time there was construction going on on the property, even during the playoffs in 2019," BVP's Mike LaMartina said. "So coming down, they're seeing now that this is a full thriving neighborhood."

The city still limits bars and restaurants to 50% capacity, but BVP leaders said they hope capacity limits grow and so will their crowds.

As many hospitality companies report staffing shortages, the servers who have signed on say they're happy to welcome crowds back to the ballpark.

"I'm actually excited to see how many people are going to show up," Sports & Social's Samola Taylor said.

Her coworker Estella Jameson added, "Everybody's wearing red so it makes it a happy experience for us, too."

