LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A local farmer recently donated dozens of eggs to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Tim Asbridge, with Rose Acre Farms, donated the eggs as a way to say thank you. So, the office made a post on Facebook to say thank you to him.
“Well, thank you Mr. Asbridge for thinking about the men and women of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. We are very much appreciative," the sheriff's office wrote.
The sheriff’s office said Asbridge donates eggs to its youth camp every year and has fed Lincoln County campers for more than 10 years.
“Thank you for all you do,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
