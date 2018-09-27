FARMINGTON, Mo. — When it comes to books, today’s classic may have been yesterday’s edgy and controversial book.

“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”, “The Catcher in the Rye”, “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “Fahrenheit 451” have all been challenged or banned because of language or subject matter. Those are among the books being celebrated during 'National Banned Books Week,' September 23-28.

“Some of the banned books that were banned a long time ago are still being highly banned today.

“To Kill A Mockingbird” is still in the top 10 list of banned books for this year,” said Craig Hartel, library clerk at Farmington Library.

Banned books are a passion for Hartel. Three years ago he formed the Banned Books Club, which meets monthly at the Farmington Library.

“I started it in November of 2015 actually. Our first book was the “Handmaid's Tale”, which has become a popular show on TV,” said Hartel. “It's a controversial show. It was a controversial book. It actually portrays a land where censorship and restrictions are becoming commonplace, which is, it almost exemplifies what Banned Books Week is about.”

The American Library Association created National Banned Books Week in 1982 to highlight great books once banned, to spark a conversation about censorship, freedom of speech, and access to ideas.

“I've seen it with my Banned Book Club. People think, ‘oh, I wouldn't have read that story before. It looked too violent, but I read it and I'm glad I read it’. it. I hear that a lot,” said Hartel. “You don't always learn things about society by the feel good stories. You might learn things from a story that has lots of tragedy and connects to things that really go on in the real world that maybe we want to shield ourselves from.”

Books are banned for a variety of reasons. Religious beliefs or political beliefs may be offended. Parents or school officials may feel they need to protect children from curse words, or racially insensitive language, or they think a books content is too violent or sexual.

“Well, if a parent wants to control what's objectionable about what their kids read, I'd say just get involved with what your children are reading,” said Hartel. “Things that happen to teenagers that maybe we don't want to encourage. People think it encourages those things, maybe drug use or sexual content. But it really, sometimes it helps people to see situations, even if it's a bad situation to say, ‘oh, well, I read that and I understand why I don't need to do those types of things because it was portrayed so bad. So vividly."

“Just because you read a book doesn't mean you automatically become persuaded to that point of view.”

