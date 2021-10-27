Cleanup continues after Farmington tornado upgraded to EF-3

"People have been remarkable, showing kindness out of their hearts and doing all kinds of things that we couldn't do without them."

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Staff at Farmington's Holt Auto Body are busy working on a number of cars just days after strong storms moved through.

"We came over here on Sunday and put every car that was outside inside and packed them as tight as we could to get everything in just in case, which thankfully we did," he said.

National Weather Service surveyors said the Farmington tornado was the strongest -- of five -- to hit our region Sunday. Authorities have reclassified the tornado as an EF3, with top winds of 150 miles per hour.

Holt said they didn't get any damage but knows others did, so he offered free window wraps for anyone who needs a quick fix.

"We know all the insurance companies are going to be slammed with phone calls, and glass companies are going to be busy. So we thought, bring your car in, we'll wrap it up watertight."

"We appreciate it. My new back glass," Janie Link said, laughing as she tapped the wrap that clings to the back of her silver Ford SUV.

Link's family farm was hit hard by the tornado. Friends and family members showed up with food or a spare set of hands Monday.

"People have been remarkable, showing kindness out of their hearts and doing all kinds of things that we couldn't do without them," she said.

Link says they have at least five cars that were damaged in the storms and so much work ahead, though she's focusing on the positive.

"Hey we're all alive," she said, adding "it could have been so much worse."

Holt says they typically say 20 to 25 customers a week come through their shop, but they've already done a handful of free window wraps with several others calling about weather damage.