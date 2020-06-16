1 dead in accident on I-70 in north city

Westbound lanes are closed last until around 6 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation

ST. LOUIS — A fatal crash closed westbound Interstate 70 near O'Fallon Park early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a one-vehicle crash happened at around 3:44 a.m. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The closure was estimated to last until around 6 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The victim's identity has not been released. No further information on the circumstances of the crash was available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.