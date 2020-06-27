I-70 reopen in north St. Louis after fatal crash

ST. LOUIS — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened in north St. Louis after a fatal accident Saturday morning.
The two-car accident happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Shreve Avenue. Officials said one of the drivers remained at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours before reopening after 8 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
