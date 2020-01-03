SHILOH, Ill — A 102-year-old man died in an accident in the Metro East on Friday.

Clarence A. Tritley of Belleville was killed in a two-car accident on Frank Scott Parkway near Fountain Lakes Drive around 10:10 a.m.

According to the Shiloh Police Department, a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway and crossed the center line of traffic and hit the car Tritley was driving.

Tritley received medical attention before being transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

5 On Your Side spoke to Tritley’s son. He said his father was the patriarch of the family and love golf and bowling. He was on his way to meet his friends at a bowling alley when he was killed.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was transported by ambulance to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver has been fully cooperative with investigators.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of Mr. Tritley during this difficult time. In addition, we express our appreciation to the O’Fallon Police Department, the O’Fallon Fire Department, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the witnesses that came forward to assist with this investigation,” Shiloh police said in a press release.

Anyone with information related to this accident is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

Other stories

Man charged in connection with road rage incident in Jefferson County that left man hospitalized

Medical marijuana licensing generates hundreds of appeals in Missouri

Woman shot by 'irate roommate' in The Gate neighborhood early Sunday morning