ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and two children were transported to a hospital after an accident in north St. Louis Saturday evening.
Police responded to the intersection of Riverview Dr. and Scranton Ave. around 5:55 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.
The woman has not been identified. Police said the two children were transported to a hospital with “undescribed injuries,” and their conditions are unknown.
This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
