WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Hillsboro police officer was killed and a 10-year-old girl were seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the officer as Brad C. Maassen, 40, of Labadie. He had been with the department since April 2018.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as Maassen and the girl were driving eastbound on Woodland Drive in a 2019 Can-Am Outlander.

Maassen traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned, the highway patrol said. Maassen, who wasn't wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead on scene.

The girl, who was wearing a safety device, was life-flighted to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Sunday afternoon the Hillsboro Police Department released the following statement:

"It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of one of our officers.



"On the afternoon of March 28, 2020, Officer Brad Maassen, DSN 113, tragically passed away off-duty. Officer Maassen has been with the Hillsboro Police Department since April 2018, and was truly an asset to our agency.



"Brad had a passion for law enforcement and a genuine desire to serve. He was recently honored at the Jefferson County CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) banquet and was the recipient of the Hillsboro Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, along with several other departmental commendations. He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore.



"Brad will be missed greatly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and coworkers.



"Godspeed, Officer Maassen. We’ll take it from here."

On March 13, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department had awarded Maasseen and other officers the 2019 Crisis Intervention Team Award of Excellence.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Hillsboro Police Officer Brad Maassen," the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Editor's note: The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally reported that the 10-year-old was a boy. The information has been corrected.

