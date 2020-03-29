WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Hillsboro police officer was killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the officer as Brad C. Maassen, 40, of Labadie. He had been with the department since April 2018.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as Maassen and the boy were driving eastbound on Woodland Drive in a 2019 Can-Am Outlander.

Maassen traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned, the highway patrol said. Maassen, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

The boy, who was wearing a seatbelt, was life-flighted to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Sunday afternoon the Hillsboro Police Department released the following statement:

"It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of one of our officers.



"On the afternoon of March 28, 2020, Officer Brad Maassen, DSN 113, tragically passed away off-duty. Officer Maassen has been with the Hillsboro Police Department since April 2018, and was truly an asset to our agency.



"Brad had a passion for law enforcement and a genuine desire to serve. He was recently honored at the Jefferson County CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) banquet and was the recipient of the Hillsboro Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, along with several other departmental commendations. He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore.



"Brad will be missed greatly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and coworkers.



"Godspeed, Officer Maassen. We’ll take it from here."

Hillsboro Police Department, Missouri It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of one... of our officers. On the afternoon of March 28th, 2020, Officer Brad Maassen, DSN 113, tragically passed away off-duty. Officer Maassen has been with the Hillsboro Police Department since April 2018, and was truly an asset to our agency.

More local stories:

RELATED: St. Louis issues new restrictions on recreational facilities

RELATED: 4 residents, 2 staff members at Life Care Center of St. Louis test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Burned body found inside box trailer in south St. Louis County

RELATED: Body of Farmington man found rolled up in carpet