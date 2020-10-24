32-year-old dies in Collinsville crash

He's been identified as Charles C. Abernathy of Caseyville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 32-year-old man died in a Metro East crash on Friday night.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, officers responded to S. Bluff Road and Sumner Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a three-car crash.

When officers arrived, the 32-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by the Madison County coroner.

He's been identified as Charles C. Abernathy of Caseyville.

Police said the occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the crash had minor injuries and have cooperated fully with the investigation.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

No other details have been made available.