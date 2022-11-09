Motorcyclist dies Sunday in collision on Reavis Barracks Road

Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis died Sunday after his motorcycle was struck by a Jeep.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday after his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle on Reavis Barracks Road.

South St. Louis County police responded to a call for service at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday regarding a collision near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a woman was stopped in her Jeep Wrangler at a stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive before proceeding onto westbound Reavis Barracks Road. That's when the Jeep struck a man on a Honda motorcycle who was traveling eastbound at a high speed.

The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Gerald McClain of St. Louis, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the collision.

Investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To report an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).