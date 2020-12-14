2 women killed in crash on Saturday in Alton

The crash happened on Illinois Route 143 Saturday afternoon

ALTON, Ill — Two women died after being ejected during a car crash in Alton Saturday afternoon.

According to Alton police, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound in Illinois Route 143 when it swerved for an unknown reason, it left the road and rolled multiple times, which caused both occupants to be ejected.

Chastity A. Montoya, 24-year-old of Alton, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Madison County Deputy Coroner.

The other occupant, identified as Mia A. Womack, 25-year-old of Alton, was transported to a St. Louis hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Alton police, the Madison County Coroner's Office and the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office were part of the investigation.

No other details have been made available.