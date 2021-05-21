2 people killed in Cahokia Heights crash

Video from the scene showed the vehicle landed on its roof on the front lawn of a house

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two people were killed in a car crash that ended on the front lawn of a home in Cahokia Heights.

The wreck happened at about 1 a.m. Friday near 56th Street and Lake Drive in the newly merged city of Cahokia Heights. Two people died, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle crash landed on its roof. It had extensive damage, with pieces of metal and plastic strew about on the front lawns of the homes along Lake Drive.

Police have not said what led up to the crash, and they haven’t released any further details about the victims.