CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A driver was killed in a crash in Chesterfield late Wednesday night.

The wreck happened at about 10:45 p.m. at Baxter and Clarkson. One vehicle was involved. A Chesterfield Police Department spokesman said the vehicle hit a telephone pole at the intersection.

At this time, police investigators do not believe alcohol was involved.

The Chesterfield Police Department’s traffic reconstruction officers are handling the investigation.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

