FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed at St. Clair after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:27 a.m. The highway was expected to be closed before Route WW for two hours, according to MoDOT.

No further information about the victim or the circumstances of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.