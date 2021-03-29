Passenger dies, driver in critical condition after crash near downtown St. Louis

This is a developing story

ST. LOUIS — One person has died after a crash early Monday morning near downtown St. Louis.

The one-car crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 off-ramp. The car appeared to have slammed into a concrete barrier at the end of the ramp.

A passenger in the car died from their injuries, according to St. Louis police. The driver is in critical condition and their vitals are unstable.

Police closed 14th Street between Choteau Avenue and the Civic Center MetroLink station while the department's accident reconstruction unit investigated the crash. The eastbound I-64 exit was also closed at 14th Street.

Both the I-64 exit and 14 Street reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.