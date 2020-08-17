1 dead, several injured after crash in downtown St. Louis

The crash happened at Washington Avenue and North 10th Street

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead and several other people were injured in a crash early Monday in downtown St. Louis.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Washington Avenue and North 10th Street. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw two people being loaded into ambulances.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department later said one woman had died. There was no official count on how many people were injured.

A white pickup truck and a blue car were heavily damaged. A witness at the scene said he saw the car speeding down the road before he heard the crash.