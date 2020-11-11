Driver killed in single-car crash in East. St. Louis

The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the crash

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in East St. Louis overnight.

The crash happened late Tuesday into early Wednesday. East St. Louis police said the woman was driving at a very high rate of speed on Riverpark Drive east of the Eads Bridge. She turned a sharp corner and crashed into a large concrete wall that supports a train track that travels over the road.

The woman's age and identity have not been released. The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the crash.