Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Drivers in Bridgeton should avoid St. Charles Rock Road Friday morning due to a fatal crash.

According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.

The length of time for the road closure is unknown.

The Highway Patrol initially tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 a.m., and confirmed the crash fatality shortly before 7 a.m.

The tweet said the Highway Patrol's accident reconstruction team was heading to the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not provide any additional information about the crash or the victims.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story information as it is confirmed.

Due to a motor vehicle crash, all lanes of St. Charles Rock Rd are blocked at Taussig. Use an alternate route if you travel this way this morning. — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) December 16, 2022