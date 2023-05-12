x
Man killed in head-on crash Thursday on Highway 141 in Bridgeton

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Nathan McClanahan.
Credit: Kyra Lopinot, KSDK

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A Ferguson man died Thursday after a crash on Highway 141 in Bridgeton.

The crash happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Highway 141 north of St. Charles Rock Road. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report on the incident said a Ford F-150 truck driving north on 141 swerved across the median lanes into one lane of southbound 141 where it struck a semitruck head-on.

The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as 33-year-old Nathan McClanahan. 

The driver of the semi was uninjured. 

No additional information was provided on the crash. 

