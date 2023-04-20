1 dead in crash between SUV, motorcycle on Highway 141 in Fenton

Northbound 141 is closed at Bowles Avenue while investigators handle the crash.

FENTON, Mo. — One person died in a Thursday afternoon crash in Fenton.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a motorcycle and a SUV at about 1 p.m. on northbound Highway 141 in Fenton.

MSHP confirmed the motorcycle driver died in the crash.

Northbound 141 was closed at Bowles Avenue while investigators handled the crash. The roadway reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

No additional information was released about the crash or the victim.

