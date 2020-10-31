Man dies in single-car crash in Greene County, Illinois

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Brian Wallace of Jacksonville, Illinois

GREENE COUNTY, Ill — A man died in a single-car crash along Highway 67 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:13 a.m. just south of Berdan Road in Greene County.

According to the crash report, a Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Highway 67 when it went off the road into a ditch and struck a gutter and mailbox. The car became airborne and overturned, coming to rest upside down in the southbound lane of 67.

The driver died from his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. He was identified as 36-year-old Brian Wallace of Jacksonville, Illinois.