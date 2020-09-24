Woman dies in crash on I-270 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died and three other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 270 early Thursday morning.
At around 2:55 a.m., police were called to westbound I-270 near the Washington Elizabeth exit for a crash.
A Nissan Sentra was traveling in the right lane on I-270 approaching the Washington Elizabeth exit and a Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the second lane.
The Sonata changed lanes into the right lane and was struck by the Sentra. The Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the police report.
The driver of the Sentra, a man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There were four people in the Sonata. Three of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the fourth, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with information regarding the crash should call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.