Woman dies in crash on I-270 in St. Louis County

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died and three other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 270 early Thursday morning.

At around 2:55 a.m., police were called to westbound I-270 near the Washington Elizabeth exit for a crash.

A Nissan Sentra was traveling in the right lane on I-270 approaching the Washington Elizabeth exit and a Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the second lane.

The Sonata changed lanes into the right lane and was struck by the Sentra. The Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the police report.

The driver of the Sentra, a man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were four people in the Sonata. Three of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the fourth, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team.