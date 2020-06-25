Fatal crash closes 3 lanes of WB I-64 at Mason

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation

ST. LOUIS — A fatal crash closed three left lanes of westbound Interstate 64 near Mason Road early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. As of just before 6 a.m., traffic was still moving slowly in the area; alternate routes are advised.

There was no official information on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

A person was also killed in a crash in the express lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Cass Avenue early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported to the Missouri Department of Transportation at 2:39 a.m. The road was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.