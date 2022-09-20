x
Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound I-55.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.

The investigation closed the westbound lanes for hours at I-64 near I-55 while traffic was diverted off to the I-70 split. Traffic was estimated to be affected until at least 8 a.m.

Click here to see traffic conditions around the area.

ISP did not give further information on the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The investigation is still in its early stages and further information will be provided at a later time, ISP said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

