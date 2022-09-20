Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound I-55.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.

The investigation closed the westbound lanes for hours at I-64 near I-55 while traffic was diverted off to the I-70 split. Traffic was estimated to be affected until at least 8 a.m.

ISP did not give further information on the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The investigation is still in its early stages and further information will be provided at a later time, ISP said.